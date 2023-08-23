The Nothing Phone (2) update brings new camera improvements

What you need to know

Nothing released 2.0.2a update for its Phone (2) this week.

It includes camera optimizations such as improved highlight levels in low-light scenarios.

It resolves the halo effect issue in Portrait mode during HDR shooting.

The update also includes a new UI element in Portrait mode.

Nothing has released a progressive update to Phone (2)'s latest 2.0.2 update. The new firmware released on Tuesday is dubbed 2.0.2a and promises some improvements to the company's latest premium offering.

In its newsroom post, Nothing has shared the camera improvements the new 2.0.2a is bringing to the Phone (2). First and foremost, the latest firmware will improve the clarity of faces in indoor environments. Similarly, the company says it has optimized highlight levels for the rear cameras in low-light scenarios.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In addition to a new HDR indicator, this mode further gets optimized with improved highlight exposure and reduced dull tones, while the update also removes the halo effect issues while shooting Portrait mode.

As mentioned, this is a nifty update to the firmware 2.0.2 released early this month to the Phone (2). It also included several enhancements to both front and rear cameras. The update involved enhanced photo clarity mode to the primary 50MP rear camera on the Phone (2). It also brought optimizations such as stability and improved contrast while recording videos. There were processing speed improvements seen when shooting in HDR mode.

The front camera on the Phone (2) has also gotten similar improvements like faster HDR processing speeds, enhanced photo clarity, and improved quality of images in low light scenarios.

Aside from the camera improvements, the 2.0.2 also brought the July 2023 security patch, reworked haptic feedback while typing, improved system stability, and more. A full changelog of both firmware can be viewed in the aforementioned blog post. On the other hand, the Phone (1) has joined the Android 14 Beta 3 recently. The device is yet to receive the Nothing OS 2.0.2/2a update, which is set to arrive by the end of the month.