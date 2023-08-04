Nothing OS 2.0.2 update puts some focus on Phone (2) camera improvements

What you need to know

Nothing OS 2.0.2 arrives on the Phone (2), enhancing photo clarity for its dual 50MP camera array.

Low-light quality has been improved for its rear array and front camera, alongside some better photo clarity.

Nothing OS 2.0.2 arrives on the Phone (2) first, with the Phone (1) set to catch it by the "end of August."

The Phone (2) is receiving one of its first software updates, which places more focus on enhancing its camera performance and experience.

Nothing posted the release of Nothing OS 2.0.2 on its Newsroom, which stated the patch is only for the Phone (2) for the time being. The original Phone (1) will receive the update by "the end of August." Nothing states this update will bring its devices up to the July 2023 security patch, as well.

We're rolling out Nothing OS 2.0.2 software update.Prioritising the camera, our latest OS update makes interactions with your device even smoother.We’re constantly working behind the scenes to make your experience as smooth and efficient as possible. pic.twitter.com/UKLrvrr9X1August 4, 2023 See more

This 2.0.2 update changelog details rear camera improvements, starting with enhanced photo clarity in 50MP mode.

Nothing has also pushed some more optimization for the Phone (2)'s rear camera stability and color contrast whenever a user is recording a video. Additional enhancements are as follows:

Improved photo quality in low-light settings

Improved the contrast and Bokeh effect when shooting in Portrait Mode

Optimised the clarity of faces when shooting in Portrait Mode

Faster HDR processing speed

The front-facing selfie camera received a tune-up via an enhanced photo clarity update and better low-light quality overall. Nothing states users should find the HDR processing speed of the front camera a little more agreeable.

The OS 2.0.2 update is bringing some potential useful experience enhancers, such as a safety feature for the Phone (2), which will shut it down if its temperature rises to an unsafe degree. Nothing has refined its dead battery visual when the phone is turned off, and has packaged new icons for its array of audio devices in its volume control center.

The Phone (2) will be the first to receive stronger haptic feedback when typing, improved responsiveness to its touch display, and better cellular network reliability for "multiple global carriers."

Its full changelog can be viewed to learn about a few solutions Nothing included with its latest software patch. Owners of the Phone (2) should begin automatically receiving the 2.0.2 patch. However, heading into the device's Settings > System > System Update on your device is a good way to manually check and download it.

Even though the Phone (2) is getting the new OS patch first, the Phone (1) finally joined Android 14 Beta 3. While exciting, Nothing warned its phone owners looking to hop in about some prominent problems.

Phone (1) owners looking to join may encounter a non-functional fingerprint reader, face unlock, and the device's recognizable Glyph lighting is also not working properly at the moment.