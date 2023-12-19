The Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 14 with the first Open Beta, available now

What you need to know

Nothing has started Open Beta 1 for Nothing OS 2.5 (Android 14) for the Phone (1).

The open beta lets Phone (1) testers in on new widgets, new home and lock screen customization, and new gestures.

The Phone (1) open beta follows swiftly after the Phone (2) gained a stable Nothing OS 2.5 update.

Nothing is feeling festive as it announces the start of the Nothing OS 2.5 (Android 14) Open Beta 1 for the Phone (1). The company has dubbed this its most "significant" update since the rollout of version 2.0 to owners of its devices. Since the latest v2.5 open beta utilizes Android 14, Phone (1) owners can expect quite a few changes to playtest before everyone sees a stable release.

The software reimagines the customization capabilities of the Phone (1), bringing in a joint home and lock screen page with improved edit wallpaper flow. Nothing has brought in a new "solid color" wallpaper option for users interested in a simple, clean home screen — a monochrome theme enters, as well.

For dynamic wallpapers, the v2.5 open beta includes the Atmosphere wallpaper effect. Enabling this will bring a bit of movement to your once-static background image.

The full changelog continues to inform testers of new gestures and improvements, but a few of those additions are as follows:

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

Customizable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures .

. More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta is now available for all Phone (1) users.

Much of what Phone (1) testers get to experience mirrors what's available on the latest Phone (2). Specifically, the open beta introduces a few new widgets, beginning with the Pedometer. Users can now track their daily steps easily from their home screen and set goals. The Media Player widget displays your current song along with some controls.

Lastly, the Screen Time widget helps users manage how much time they spend looking at their phones.

Nothing explains those interested can get in on the fun by ensuring their device is updated with the latest NOS. After that, download the APK file Nothing provides as the brand explains it's different from the one Phone (2) users had access to. Then, users can navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version on their Phone (1) to get started.

Phone (1) and Phone (2) users are having an enjoyable holiday season as the company rolled out a stable Nothing OS 2.5 to the latter device just days prior. That update packed a lot into the Glyph lighting system for the Phone (2), as Nothing sought to integrate Google Calendar into its Glyph Progress and new Glyph Timer support.

The company stated Phone (2) owners will be treated to a "staggered" rollout of the new software as it monitors for stability issues.