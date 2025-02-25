Looks like a new wake word could be replacing "Hey Google"

What you need to know

A new leak indicates that Google could be replacing its renowned hot word "Hey Google" with "Hey Gemini."

A deep dive into the latest Beta version of the app showcased a string with "Hey" followed by a variable that looks like a mashup of letters and variables next to it.

Google hasn't made any official announcement yet, but has been dropping several hints over the past year about this switch.

Google seems to be bolstering Gemini in every walk of life, it recently used Gemini API and AI Studio to make the I/O 2025 puzzle. However, now it's all set to replace the long-standing "Hey Google" trigger word that brought up the assistant on devices.

While recently doing a deep dive into the latest beta version of the Google app, debugging guru Shiv (or AssembleDebug) spotted a couple of strings that looked like the hot word could change. (as first spotted by Android Police).

According to the publication, the string showed "Hey" followed by a variable that looks like a mashup of letters and variables next to it. However, it looks like Google is trying to hide its new hot word before announcing it publically. As seen multiple times in the string below:

“Hey Google” and “Hey %1$s” require Voice Match to recognize youWithout “Hey Google” and “Hey %1$s,” you can still get help from GeminiGemini may activate accidentally in different ways, like if there’s a noise that sounds like “Hey Google” or “Hey %1$s”Learn more about the differences between “Hey %2$s” and “Hey Google”Gemini will stand by to hear “Hey Google,” “Hey %1$s,” and quick phrases like “stop” or “snooze.” For now, “Hey %1$s” is only available on some mobile devices.Turn on “Hey %1$s” to talk things out with Gemini Live and “Hey Google” for quick actions and info by voiceGo hands-free with “Hey %1$s”

That said, this isn't surprising since Google has openly replaced "Hey Google" with "Hey Gemini" in several instances. Including when the tech giant showed off its XR Project Moohan, featuring a person interacting with the AI software and waking it by using the words "Hey Gemini."

Additionally, when Google showed off Project Astra, a multimodal future assistant during last year's I/O, dropping hints of a possible pair of smart glasses in the works, the person interacting with the assistant also seemed to be speaking with Gemini—asking it to identify objects in the office space or even a creative alliteration about a bunch of crayons. If you notice the video's subtitles, it mentions Gemini as the respondent as well.

There was even chatter about the new Galaxy S25 series showcasing Gemini as the ultimate assistant rather than "Hey Google." A Brazillian news site had showcased promotional material of the flagship series that read "Hey Google Gemini." However, that didn't make it to the actual phone.

For now, at least, the assistant hasn't gone anywhere, and "Hey Google" seems to still be dwelling on our phones. However, with the upcoming I/O 2025, Google could make a public announcement about this shift, as it has been secretly working on it anyway. It will be interesting to see how Google plans on fully replacing the assistant with Gemini since some of Gemini's features are blocked behind a paywall.