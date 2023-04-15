The crazy unique LG Wing is finally receiving Android 13

What you need to know

The LG Wing is being updated with Android 13.

The update brings a number of enhancements, including notification permissions and improved multi-window.

This is likely the final OS upgrade for the flagship, which launched in 2020.

LG's last flagship phone is finally receiving its last major OS upgrade. The company announced this week that the Android 13 update is currently rolling out to the LG Wing.

The update is available in the company's home country of South Korea and brings a number of improvements to the phone. Aside from a bump to Android 13, it also comes with the following enhancements, per LG's announcement (translated) and accompanying update guide (Korean):

Device control shortcut icons can be displayed on the lock screen.

Added preview, sharing, and text editing functions for copied text or images.

You can check and stop apps that are currently active in the status notification window.

The multi-window function has been simplified.

The functions of the music and video controllers displayed in the status notification window have been improved.

Added notification permission setting function for each app.

The LG Wing was the last flagship the company launched before exiting the smartphone industry. The phone features a unique swivel design with a secondary display underneath a larger primary screen, which can be used to access multiple applications at once or expand certain applications to utilize the second screen for additional functions. However, despite its unique form factor, it did not command enough interest to keep LG's dying smartphone business afloat.

Upon its exit, LG promised to continue supporting its latest smartphones with up to three OS upgrades, which mainly pertained to select phones it launched in 2019 and 2020. The LG Wing was launched with Android 10, meaning Android 13 should be its final OS upgrade.

The company's other 2020 models, the LG Velvet and LG V60, are already receiving their respective Android 13 updates.

My Verizon Wing unit has not yet received the update, although it's only a matter of time before it rolls out to additional regions outside South Korea. And although it's been a couple of years, it's still a bittersweet moment for LG fans (such as myself) to receive their final software upgrade.

Meanwhile, Android 13 starts reaching Wing owners just as Google launches the official Android 14 beta for Pixel smartphones.