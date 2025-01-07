January 2025 security patch rolling out for Google Pixel devices, here's what's fixed

What you need to know

The January 2025 security patch for Pixels is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer devices now.

A support page from Verizon preemptively revealed that the patch would be available today.

There are bug fixes for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series only get security improvements.

The first Google Pixel security update of 2025 is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer phones and tablets now with bug fixes and security improvements. Earlier today, a support page from Verizon preemptively revealed that the January 2025 security patch was rolling out for Pixels today, Jan. 7. Now, that update is hitting Pixel phones in all regions, with separate builds for Global, Telstra, and EMEA.

The over-the-air update is available for the following Pixel phone models, listed beside their corresponding global Android 15 build numbers:

Google Pixel 6: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 6a: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 7: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 7a: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel Tablet: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel Fold: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 8: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 8a: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 9: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250105.002

AP4A.250105.002 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250105.002

The January 2025 update already became available on Android Central's Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an update size of 92.74 MB. Since Pixel phones and tablets received a feature drop last month, this suggests the current security patch is a minor update.

For the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, the January 2025 update includes a few bug fixes. The patch "addressed audio delay and stability issues when using certain apps" and "addressed a camera stability issue when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions."

The update for the Google Pixel 9 series specifically fixed a few display and UX issues, like screens flashing lines in certain conditions and problems with Pixel Launcher theming.

For all other Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Fold, and Tablet, the update simply includes the latest security patches. You can download and install the January 2025 update over-the-air by opening the Settings app, tapping System, and then Software Update.