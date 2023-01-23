It may have come as a bit of a surprise, but Google has decided to rely on Fitbit for your health and fitness tracking with the Pixel Watch. What makes the decision questionable is that Google Fit has been around for years, and is actually the preferred health-tracking service for some.

Google also seemingly recognized that there would be a bit of a "tug-of-war" between the two when it comes to where your data resides. Thankfully, following the release of the Pixel Watch, it's now possible to connect Fitbit and Google Fit to Google Assistant. But it does require a bit of setup to get things working properly.

How to connect Fitbit and Google Fit to Google Assistant

1. Open the Google app on your smartphone.

2. In the top right corner, tap your profile image.

3. Tap Settings in the pop-up window that appears.

4. Tap Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Scroll down and tap Wellness.

6. Tap Activity.

7. Select either Fitbit or Google Fit.

8. Tap Connect.

9. If prompted, follow the on-screen steps to complete the setup process.

10. Repeat the steps to connect the service that you did not yet set up.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Assistant can tell you how well you're progressing

One of the problems when it comes to keeping track of your health metrics is that you might find yourself relying on a bunch of different apps. Strava is arguably the best for keeping track of your runs, while MyFitnessPal is great for keeping an eye on what you're eating. Health Connect aims to solve this problem in the future, and in doing so, will put all of your data in one (secure) location.

Some of the best fitness apps already integrate with either Fitbit or Google Fit but aren't accessible via Google Assistant. By adding both of Google's services to Assistant, you'll be able to quickly ask about how well you slept, how many calories you've burned, or how many steps you've taken.