Honor announces new MagicOS 7.0 with the release schedule for its older devices

This week, Honor unveiled its second foldable smartphone of the year, the Magic Vs, next to its Honor 80 series. The trio of devices ships with the company's latest operating system, MagicOS 7.0.

The first mention of the newest operating system was at IFA early this year. At the same time, Tony Ran, president of Honor Europe, spoke to Android Central about the company's plan for the coming year to tackle the competition.

He mentioned the new OS's changes, including significant design changes across the performance improvements and cross-device collaboration.

Keeping up the promise, the MagicOS 7.0 (opens in new tab) went live in China right before the launch of Magic Vs and the Honor 80 series, which also shipped with the new operating system. While in the interview, Ran confirmed that it would be based on the latest Android 13; the newly launched devices, however, were released based on Android 12.

Since the operating system has been released in the Chinese market, we expect the Android 13-based version of the MagicOS 7.0 to release on a global level next year alongside the MagicVs' international release.

The announcement post (opens in new tab) from Honor implies that the new MagicOS 7.0 is said to enhance the user experience with "intelligent connectivity, smart services, smooth performance, and upgraded privacy and security."

"As one of Honor's strategic innovations, Honor MagicOS brings an inclusive ecosystem to life with its fully upgraded software architecture for an unmatched user experience. Enabling seamless collaboration across devices and ecosystems, the HONOR MagicOS will truly transform device-based experiences into user-centric experiences," said George Zhao, CEO of Honor.

One of the latest operating system's key highlights is MagicRing, which allows users to share any file or an image across systems and multiple devices, provided they are all connected to a single account.

It is said to work with lower power consumption and "not only connects devices but also connects services across the devices." For instance, if you use multiple devices that require keyboard and mouse connections, or you want to receive call and text notifications not just on your smartphone but also on your other devices like a computer or a tablet, the MagicRing feature allows you to do so.

It sounds very familiar to Apple products and its ecosystem of devices that offer similar features. These features are also available on Android devices connected to Windows PCs, but it is good to see Honor bringing a similar approach to its native ecosystem for its users.

The latest OS also incorporates optimized system performance, including Honor's OS Turbo X, GPU Turbo X, and Link Turbo X; all work together to ensure the best user experience. The OS Turbo X takes care of app loading speeds and makes them faster. Likewise, the GPU Turbo X promises users a smoother gaming experience on their devices. The Link Turbo X is for mitigating network issues and promising high-quality communications.

The Magic Vs comes with Dual TEE Security System co-developed with Qualcomm. In addition, Honor also offers three layers of security protection that fall under the MagicGuard feature in the new MagicOS 7.0. It translates to securing user data with hardware-level encryption.

The other smart services provided by MagicOS 7.0 include Magic Live Engine and Magic Text. The latter recognizes and converts any text on the screen into a file format. It further allows users to scan text with their cameras and convert it into a PDF with a single tap. It is not something Google does with its Lens feature on Android devices.

Meanwhile, the Magic Live Engine "provides users with smart recommendations for different scenarios through its fast-learning abilities, helping users handle daily tasks with exceptional efficiency."

Alongside announcing the feature-packed operating system, Honor has also provided the release schedule of the latest MagicOS 7.0 for some of its best Android devices, including the foldable smartphone Magic V.

December 2022

Honor Magic V

Honor Magic3 Ultimate Edition

Honor Magic3 Pro

Honor Magic3

Honor V40

January 2023

Honor Magic4 Supreme Edition

Honor Magic4

ProHonor Magic4

February 2023

Honor 70 Pro+

Honor 70 Pro

Honor 70

March 2023

Honor 60 Pro

Honor 60

Honor 50 Pro

Honor 50

April 2023

Honor X40 GT

May 2023

Honor V40 Light Luxury Edition

Honor X40

Honor X30