Google Translate update brings more AI improvements and better accessibility

What you need to know

Google Translate looks to become more accessible and useful for users with its latest updates.

February will bring more contextual translation and descriptions for words when translated.

Users can start downloading 33 additional languages onto their devices for offline translations today.

Google hopes to use the power of its AI to bring a more inclusive setting to its Translate service on Android and the web. According to a Keyword post, Google states Translate will receive more contextual translation options along with descriptions of the words paired with examples in the translated language. These changes will arrive this month with the English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish languages to be used alongside the update.

Google reminds users about the redesign the Translate app received on Android. The latest glow-up will also arrive on iOS devices in the next few weeks. However, there are a few more goodies wrapped inside.

New gestures will welcome users as the app aims to become more accessible. This brings the added ability to select a language with fewer taps, hold the language button to quickly get back to a previously selected language, and swipe down on the app's home menu to quickly get back to previous translations. When available, translated results will gain additional information, such as dictionary definitions and a dynamic font.

Users can already store languages on their devices through the Translate app, but new additions have arrived. Today, Google allows 33 more languages to be downloaded onto your phone, such as Basque, Hawaiian, Latin, Yiddish, and several more. Downloading languages onto your phone offers the chance to use the translation function without the need for a network connection.

Google Lens is a fairly simple feature for users looking to translate an image or a sign while they're out and about. Google Translate recently switched to using the Lens camera for translating image text which removed the previous scan function (to some user disappointment). Google's next step with Lens in Translate will see the camera feature improve by blending translated text on more complex imagery, which should aid in making it feel more natural.

(Image credit: Google)

The Alphabet-owned company states this will work for Android containing 6GB or more of RAM.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)