More Android owners are finally getting to try the once Pixel 6-exclusive Google Translate redesign after users noticed on Friday (via XDA-Developers) that the app had been updated on non-Pixel smartphones.

The redesign is based on Google's Material You design language prevalent on Android 12 and Google's own apps. It utilizes your phone's full display and features large rounded buttons for each function. They're also placed towards the bottom of the screen for better reachability.

Some features like Conversations and the Camera look largely the same, but the Transcribe feature is now just a large button with a microphone. The hamburger menu is also gone, with the user's profile thumbnail hovering at the top right corner, similar to Google's other apps.