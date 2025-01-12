Google squashes a few Pixel bugs in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1

What you need to know

Google dropped Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 to fine-tune connectivity, customization, performance, and stability in the beta channel.

The update includes January 2025 security patches and fixes issues like app crashes, freezes, and random reboots.

It also fixes a weird bug where Emoji Workshop settings pop up when changing wallpapers.

Google has pushed out Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.1 to Pixels mainly to fix some pesky bugs.

The latest update builds on Android 15 and QPR2, bringing tweaks to improve connectivity, customization, performance, and overall stability in the beta channel. For developers, it’s their chance to test apps against the new features and system changes, making sure everything runs smoothly for users.

This release is pretty light on changes compared to the big QPR2 Beta 2 list, but that’s what you’d expect from a point release like this.

This update, with the build number BP11.241121.013, packs in the January 2025 security patches along with Pixel-specific tweaks. The main focus is to fix those annoying issues like apps crashing, system freezes, and random reboots that some beta users have been dealing with.

Here's what's fixed:

Fixed several issues that sometimes caused a device to freeze, crash, or restart unexpectedly. (Issue #380500068, Issue #381894854, Issue #378856187, Issue #384447026, Issue #384885640, Issue #385056337, Issue #385126181)

Fixed an issue where the Emoji Workshop options opened when selecting wallpapers from other categories in system settings. (Issue #384629413)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability and connectivity.

On top of that, this update fixes a weird bug where the Emoji Workshop settings would randomly pop up when choosing a new wallpaper.

This update also brings some solid improvements to system stability and network reliability.

Like previous Android 15 updates, this one works with the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 series, as well as the Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet. If you’ve got one of these devices and want to try out the beta, just head to Google’s registration page. There, you can pick the device you want to use for testing out the beta updates.