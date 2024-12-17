Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is here with our first look at the working Linux Terminal app

What you need to know

Google today released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 for testers enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

The update includes bug fixes and improvements, as well as an early look at a few work-in-progress features.

Notably, the Linux Terminal app can be opened after upgrading to Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.

The Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 update is rolling out to testers on eligible Pixel devices starting today, Dec. 16, Google announced in a Reddit post on the official Android Beta Program subreddit. The update includes a variety of bug fixes and other improvements; however, the exciting part of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is what wasn't officially announced.

A few work-in-progress features spotted in earlier versions of Android 15 beta releases now appear to be functional. For starters, the Linux Terminal app for Android is now working in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2. The new app was first spotted in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, but didn't work — it would crash after trying to load a new virtual machine. Now, in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, the app can download, configure, and run instances of Linux using the Android Virtualization Framework.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 testers confirmed the Linux Terminal app worked after upgrading, and so did Android expert Mishaal Rahman in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It isn't the only previously-covered feature to appear as part of the update. Notification cooldowns, which were originally thought to be an Android 16 feature, are also working in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2.

The update is available now for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel 9 series, and the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. You can enroll in the Android Beta Program to receive beta Android 15 QPR2 updates over the air, or install the update manually. You can join the program via this link.

Google notes that it can take up to 24 hours for the update to appear, and you can manually check for an update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.

The build number for Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is BP11.241121.010, and it carries an update size raining from megabytes to a few gigabytes, depending on your device model. It fixes the following bugs, per Google's release notes:

Fixed an issue that prevented the "ANGLE preferences" option from being accessed in developer options. ( Issue #379196574 )

) Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. ( Issue #378816128 )

) Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. ( Issue #379266329 , Issue #378854091 )

, ) Fixed an issue that prevented the "Limit to 80%" option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. ( Issue #378800194 )

) Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. ( Issue #378856187 , Issue #381894854 )

, ) Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. ( Issue #379387626 )

) Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled.

To provide feedback, you can submit comments using the Android Beta Feedback app or post comments on the official Android Beta Program subreddit.