Google Play unveils its top apps and games of 2024
Google Play's 2024 app and game awards highlight the year's best mobile experiences.
What you need to know
- Google Play dropped its 2024 picks, celebrating the best in apps, games, books, and multi-device options.
- Partiful won Best App for reinventing event planning, with its easy-to-use "Party Genie" tool for quick invite creation.
- AFK Journey claimed Best Game with its epic fantasy world, strategy-heavy battles, and jaw-dropping visuals.
- Max nailed Best Multi-Device App, letting you pick up your shows exactly where you left off, no matter the device.
Google Play today revealed its annual picks for the best apps and games of 2024. These top-tier choices showcase the ultimate mobile experiences, covering everything from standout apps and games to must-read books and the best multi-device options.
Google highlights how this year’s picks celebrate the constant innovation on the Play Store, thanks to developers for breaking boundaries and making sure you can find your apps, enjoy your games, and snag rewards without breaking a sweat.
Partiful scooped up Best App of the year for completely rethinking event planning. With its “Party Genie” tool, creating invites and sharing them with just a link is almost too easy.
On the gaming side, AFK Journey took the crown for Best Game, pulling players in with its epic fantasy vibes, strategic battles, and massive character lineup. Add in stunning visuals and sprawling landscapes, and it’s clear why it left the competition in the dust.
Max, one of our favorite streaming platforms, took home the prize for Best Multi-Device App. Its slick syncing across devices—letting you pick up your binge right where you left off—made it a no-brainer for the win, according to Google’s blog.
Clash of Clans also snagged Best Multi-Device Game of the Year, and it’s no surprise. With its smooth expansion to PCs and Chromebooks, this fan-favorite mobile game now runs across phones, tablets, and desktops.
Here’s the complete list of Google Play’s 2024 winners across all the categories:
Best apps of 2024
- Best for Fun: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen
- Best for Personal Growth: UpStudy - Camera Math Solver
- Best Everyday Essential: MacroFactor - Macro Tracker
- Best Hidden Gem: Timeleft
- Best for Watches: Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker
- Best for Large Screens: Infinite Painter
- Best for Google TV: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video
Best games of 2024
- Best Multiplayer: Squad Busters
- Best Pick Up & Play: Eggy Party
- Best Indie: Yes, Your Grace
- Best Story: Solo Leveling: Arise
- Best Ongoing: Honkai: Star Rail
- Best for Families: Tab Time World
- Best on Play Pass: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance
- Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures
2024 books picks
- Favorite fantasy: “Dragon Rider” by Taran Matharu (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite thriller: “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (ebook,audiobook)
- Favorite romance: “House of Flame and Shadow’ by Sarah J Maas (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite fiction: “All Fours” by Miranda July (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite memoir: “Knife” by Salman Rushdie (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite horror: “The Eyes are the Best Part” by Monika Kim (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite graphic novel: “Homebody” by Theo Parish (ebook | audiobook)
- Favorite cozy manga: “Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat” by Ai Shimizu (ebook)
- Favorite business book: “Teams: Getting Things Done with Others” by David Allen and Edward Lamont (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite personal development: “Supercommunicators” by Charles Duhigg (ebook, audiobook)
- Favorite historical fiction: “James” by Percival Everett (ebook, audiobook)
SpookDroidNo Balatro in that list?!Reply
