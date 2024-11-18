Google Play unveils its top apps and games of 2024

What you need to know

Google Play today revealed its annual picks for the best apps and games of 2024. These top-tier choices showcase the ultimate mobile experiences, covering everything from standout apps and games to must-read books and the best multi-device options.

Google highlights how this year’s picks celebrate the constant innovation on the Play Store, thanks to developers for breaking boundaries and making sure you can find your apps, enjoy your games, and snag rewards without breaking a sweat.

Partiful scooped up Best App of the year for completely rethinking event planning. With its “Party Genie” tool, creating invites and sharing them with just a link is almost too easy.

On the gaming side, AFK Journey took the crown for Best Game, pulling players in with its epic fantasy vibes, strategic battles, and massive character lineup. Add in stunning visuals and sprawling landscapes, and it’s clear why it left the competition in the dust.

Max, one of our favorite streaming platforms, took home the prize for Best Multi-Device App. Its slick syncing across devices—letting you pick up your binge right where you left off—made it a no-brainer for the win, according to Google’s blog.

Clash of Clans also snagged Best Multi-Device Game of the Year, and it’s no surprise. With its smooth expansion to PCs and Chromebooks, this fan-favorite mobile game now runs across phones, tablets, and desktops.

Here’s the complete list of Google Play’s 2024 winners across all the categories:

Best apps of 2024

Best for Fun: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen

Best for Personal Growth: UpStudy - Camera Math Solver

Best Everyday Essential: MacroFactor - Macro Tracker

Best Hidden Gem: Timeleft

Best for Watches: Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker

Best for Large Screens: Infinite Painter

Best for Google TV: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video

Best games of 2024

Best Multiplayer: Squad Busters

Best Pick Up & Play: Eggy Party

Best Indie: Yes, Your Grace

Best Story: Solo Leveling: Arise

Best Ongoing: Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Families: Tab Time World

Best on Play Pass: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

2024 books picks