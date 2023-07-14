Google Play Games on PC expands to India and 60 new regions

What you need to know

Google Play Games beta on PC hits a milestone as it reaches 120 regions.

It now expands to India with the country's popular titles like Ludo King.

Cross-platform gameplay is available in Hindi and English for Indian players.

Google has announced that it is expanding its Google Play Games on PC to more regions, including India.

The search giant's cross-platform gameplay, which allows Android phone users to play their mobile games on PC, is now launching over 60 new regions, including India, the company announced in The Keyword blog.

This makes the Google Play Games beta on PC available for players in over 120 regions. For those unaware, the cross-platform gameplay extended to the U.S., Canada, and others last year.

As in earlier versions, players who want to play mobile games through Google Play Games beta can do so from their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

"With Google Play Games on PC, the players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs," says Arjun Dayal, Google Play Games director of product. "Players can also pick up where they left off since progress and game libraries are synced across devices."

For users in India, Google is launching the beta in English and Hindi.

(Image credit: Google)

The players in India will be able to access popular game titles designed by Indian developers, which include Ludo King and Hitwicker Games. They can also play global titles like Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King's Return, amongst other popular titles.

Google further notes that it added multiple new features like keyboard remapping and lowered the minimum PC spec requirements. Here's the list of the requirements for players to run Google Play Games Beta on PC:

OS: Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage: Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

Processor: 4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

The search giant is moving towards a full release very soon. This could mean Google Play Games on PC might finally get out of beta. Meanwhile, Google will be adding new features and "evaluate developer and player feedback."