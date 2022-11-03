Google Play Games beta for PC expands to more countries, including the US

What you need to know

Google expands Play Games beta availability for PC to more regions.

The search giant has also added new titles over the past few months.

Players from countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and others can download the standalone application on their PCs.

After the initial rollout in January this year, the Google Play Games beta for PC is now available across more regions, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In the announcement blog post, Google suggests that it had collected sufficient feedback to improve the product experience in different parts of the world to expand the availability across more regions announced this week. The first countries included Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan. In July, it extended to countries like Australia and Thailand.

Google says its broader goal is to meet "players where they are and give them access to their games on as many devices as possible." The players experiencing the beta gameplay are said to have expressed their excitement in playing their favorite titles across Android devices, including tablets, Chromebooks, and now PCs.

Google Play Games beta for PC has added new titles like "1945 Air Force," "Blade Idle," "Cookie Run: Kingdom," and "Evony: The King's Return" in the last couple of months, and the library continues to grow.

For the uninitiated, there are a set of minimum PC requirements for Play Games to run smoothly on PCs. They include desktops running Windows 10 and above, coupled with an integrated graphics card and a CPU with at least four cores.

While gearing towards full release, players from the regions mentioned above can download the beta provided they match the minimum requirements on their PCs. The search giant teases new features on Windows PCs with future beta releases and also suggests expanding availability to more regions soon.