Google expands availability of Play Games beta for PC to more regions

What you need to know

Google Play Games beta for PC gains support across two other regions.

Australia and Thailand regions have been added to the expanded list of supported countries.

Users across these regions are allowed to join the waitlist, assuming they meet minimum PC requirements.

Last December, Google promised that it would bring Android game titles through Play Games for Windows. The search giant has kept its word and released the first beta for countries like Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan. After the initial release, the Play Games beta for PC now extends its support to folks in Australia and Thailand, 9to5Google reports.

Google's support page has updated the region availability, which includes the above-outlined countries. As noted by 9to5Google, users in said countries have started receiving invites to the beta even though they aren't yet listed on the official landing page.

While Google is focusing its efforts on Asia-Pacific countries, the listing page further insists that expansion would happen to additional regions later this year as part of a phased rollout. Till then, users in select regions will have to join the waitlist to gain access to play titles on their Windows PCs.

If you are a user from one of the regions above and have a Google account, you may begin testing some of the titles immediately, assuming you meet specific system requirements and have received an invitation. If you're curious about gameplay, we've seen some footage of Play Games beta for PC that was shown off by Mishaal Rahman, Senior Technical Editor at Esper, earlier this year.

The expansion of the Play Games beta for PC brings us one step closer to allowing users on the best laptops to access their favorite Android games. These include over 35 games across regions, and Google promises that it will add games frequently after the official rollout.