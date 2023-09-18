New Pixel update rolls out ahead of Android 14

What you need to know

Google has released the September 2023 update for Pixel devices.

The update includes the latest patches for the Android security bulletin.

Google may release stable Android 14 in October, while the first QPR1 Beta will release this week,

If you're waiting for Android 14 to hit your Pixel phone, it looks like you'll be waiting a bit longer. The September 2023 update is now rolling out for Pixel devices with no Android 14 in sight.

Google announced the update on Monday, stating that it will start rolling out today and reach devices over the next week. You can find the update on Eligible Pixel phones (Pixel 4a 5G and newer) by navigating to Settings > System > System Update.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The update appears to be pretty light. According to Google's release notes, there's nothing in the way of bug fixes, and the only thing of note to come with the update is the latest September 2023 security patches from the Android Security Bulletin.

Global variants of Pixel devices will receive the TQ3A.230901.001 build, although the Pixel Tablet will get the TQ3A.230901.001.B1 software version. T-Mobile Pixel 6 devices will get the .C1 build, and Verizon phones will get the .C2 build, with the exception of the Pixel 7a, which is getting the .C3 build.

Meanwhile, global variants of the Pixel Fold will receive software version TQ3C.230901.001.A1, with .A2 coming to Japan and .B1 coming to Verizon variants.

The update arrives rather late this month for Pixel devices, although it was expected that Google would release stable Android 14 in the first week of September. That has reportedly been delayed, with the new release date likely coinciding with the October 4 launch of the Pixel 8 series. The seemingly late September 2023 update could be the result of Google pushing stable Android 14, which would likely have included it.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is also receiving the September 2023 update, which only includes the latest security patches.