The November 2022 update squashes some Pixel 7 bugs

What you need to know

Google releases the November 2022 update for Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 7 series.

The update consists primarily of bug fixes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 6 series also receives a fix addressing increased battery consumption.

The update is rolling out to select Pixel phones over the next week.

It's that time of the month when Pixel phones receive their regularly scheduled security update. The November 2022 patch is here, and it comes with just a few bug fixes, particularly for the Pixel 7 series.

For the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the update addresses some display problems, such as a "green display flicker" that some users have noticed. It also optimizes display power consumption "during certain conditions," which should hopefully help Pixel 7 Pro users that have noticed their displays running down their batteries.

Additionally, the update fixes an issue that caused the Photos app to crash when using certain editing features. That's not something we've experienced with our devices, but no doubt some users experiencing this problem should be pleased.

That said, the bug fixes aren't just about the Pixel 7 series. One fix is aimed at the Pixel 6 devices, which addresses increased power consumption with certain apps installed on the phone, although it does not specify which apps caused the problems.

Devices running Android 13 from the Pixel 4a to the new Pixel 6a are receiving the update with build TP1A.221105.002. The Pixel 7 series gets build TD1A.221105.001 and TD1A.221105.003 for the global and Verizon variants, respectively.

Google says the OTA update will roll out over the next week, although you can always manually check by navigating to Settings > System > System update to see if it's available. So far, it's already begun installing on our Pixel 7 units, coming in at just over 26MB.