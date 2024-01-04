Pixel 2024 update solves Camera app crashes and display flickering

What you need to know

Google's light January 2024 security patch aims to solve an annoying crashing problem with the Camera app on Pixel devices.

The company has included several "High" level vulnerability fixes for its Pixel line's framework and system.

The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold have also received fixes for specific problems, alongside a screen flickering fix for the Pixel 8.

Google is starting the year off with a security patch aimed at correcting some frustrating problems plaguing Pixel users.

The company's update states the January 2024 security patch is rolling out for the Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, and Pixel Tablet bearing update version UQ1A.240105.002. Those rocking a Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, or Pixel 8 series device will pick up version UQ1A.240105.004.

Those owning a Pixel device through Verizon are also receiving the patch. Users with the carrier will see version UQ1A.240105.004.A1 available to download.

The change log is rather light, however, Google details a fix for the Pixel Camera. "Under certain conditions" users have been experiencing crashes with the application, which should now be resolved with the latest patch. The remainder of the fixes are as follows:

Fix for users facing flashing black screen when playing video in certain conditions (Pixel 8 series)

Fix for users unable to exit Setup Wizard in certain conditions (Pixel Tablet)

Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions (Pixel 8 series/Pixel Fold)

Diving into the Android Security Bulletin, Google has included five "High" level system vulnerability fixes for its Pixel devices. There were five more "High" level fixes aimed at the Pixel line's framework that have been implemented, as well. In tandem with Arm, Google has provided a couple of severe vulnerability fixes for its Mali components.

Since the update has just started rolling out, it would be wise to give Google some time before you see it appear on your device as we end the week.

The January patch is much lighter when looking back on the December security update. Last month included some fixes for "stability" to the Camera app, and we've now seen January's update take things further. The update also corrected a sharp battery drain issue affecting the Pixel 8 series.

Android version 14 QPR2 Beta 2 was released in December for enrolled beta testers. This version hinted at what could be anticipated in March and during its feature drop. Beta 2 not only has a few fixes for problems during testing but also a preview of Google's upcoming "Internet" panel for Pixels.

From the discovery, it looks like those with Pixel devices will be able to "Share Wi-Fi" with a tap of a button instead of offering a QR code to family or friends who come to visit. Alternatively, an option to use Nearby Share to drop your network's credentials was also spotted.