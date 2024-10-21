Pixel Camera underwater photography update to Pixel 9 is seeing a wider rollout

What you need to know

With the October feature drop, Google introduced underwater photography to the Pixel 9 series.

The feature-included update is now seeing a wider rollout through the Pixel Camera 9.6 app version via Play Store.

It also brings a vertical panorama capture feature and Pixel devices ranging from Pixel 6 to Pixel 8a have easier access to astronomy.

Google recently announced an October feature drop next to the Android 15 update for compatible Pixel phones, including the latest Pixel 9 series. The latter gains some exciting camera features, such as underwater photo and video capabilities.

The Pixel Camera 9.6 update provides these new capabilities, which, according to 9to5Google, is believed to be rolling out to all supported Pixel phones.

The update is widely happening through the Play Store for devices above Pixel 6. However, not all the models are suitable for the new camera features. For example, the underwater photography features are aimed at the Pixel 9 series only, and even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't part of it.

For the uninitiated, the underwater photography and video features enable users to restore true colors when the photo or video is captured underwater. Google also recommends using a waterproof case when using the device for longer periods. Enabling the toggle should help users shoot better underwater, and it applies to devices including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Suppose you own the latest Pixel 9 series device. In that case, you might be on the Pixel Camera 9.5 update, and installing the October feature drop next to the Pixel Camera 9.6 update should not only give you the underwater photography feature next to a vertical panorama capture, which is said to be supported "in the redesigned mode." Earlier, users could only shoot horizontal panorama images.

The camera update will benefit non-Pixel 9 series users by adding some nifty features, too, like the ability to quickly enter into Astrophotography mode from the camera's Night Sight tab, reducing a couple of steps in navigation.

9to5 further notes that the Pixel Camera 9.6 adds strings to "Quick access controls," like the ability to adjust white balance, brightness, and shadows just by tapping the viewfinder. However, it still needs to be enabled for users to use it effectively.

