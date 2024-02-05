Google's February update gives its Pixels a small box of fixes

What you need to know

Google is rolling out its February 2024 security patch to global, Verizon, and SoftBank (Japan) users.

The light update aims to solve a few problems specific to a few devices following January's similar trend.

Google recently brought a "minor" Beta 3.1 update to its Pixels, focusing on solving several persistent problems.

Google is starting to push its latest security update to its range of Pixel devices, hoping to fix some specific problems.

According to a Pixel community post, the February 2024 security update is arriving for the Pixel 5a (5G) up to the Pixel 8 Pro — including the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Those rocking a Pixel 8 series device will receive updated version UQ1A.240205.004. The remaining devices will find version UQ1A.240205.002, globally.

As detailed in the Android Security Bulletin, this month's patch has six System fixes with one labeled as "Critical," involving the Bluetooth module. Additionally, there are nine Framework fixes labeled "High" on Google's priority.

Google's changelog mentions a few fixes regarding display and graphics problems for its Pixels. One fix aims to solve a certain "corruption" Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices occasionally receive in "certain conditions." The Pixel Fold is gaining a display fix, which hopes to solve problems with its outer display.

The remaining fixes and version numbers for Verizon and Japan are as follows:

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions (for the Pixel 8, 8 Pro camera)

Fix for stability or performance with certain third-party apps (Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel Fold)

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions (Pixel 8 series)

Google advises users that some fixes may be specific to certain carriers and regions. It's also worth remembering that the update should become more widespread as the week continues.

February's update mirrors January's as both are fairly lightweight in terms of fixes. Last month's patch touched on display and camera problems, which we're seeing brought up again. The Pixel 8's camera crashes and various problems with an annoying black screen were fixed in January.

Meanwhile, Google's line of Pixels recently gained a "minor" Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 update with its crosshairs on problems across the board. Display problems appear to be a recurring theme for the company's latest devices with the Android 14 experimental environment looking to get nip the problem in the bud. Soon after, an Android 14 beta update followed that only involved the Pixel 5a.

That patch corrected a batch of problems users had experienced since Beta 3 arrived in early January.