Google tipped to be more 'mindful' with this Digital Wellbeing upgrade

A code discovery in the Digital Wellbeing app's beta shows Google plans to introduce a new "Mindful Nudge" alert.

This alert is stated to deliver "occasional reminders" detailing how much time you've spent in an app.

It's unclear when Google plans to roll this update out; however, the company was recently spotted developing a notification similar to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Taking care of your health extends to the digital world, too, which is why Google might improve its capabilities on Android.

Alongside known X tipster AssembleDebug, Android Authority purports the Digital Wellbeing app on Android is set to roll out a "Mindful Nudge." The discovery was reportedly made while searching the latest beta version (v1.19.6881) of the app. A splash screen detailing the Mindful Nudge feature from Google states it will deliver "occasional reminders" that show how much time you've spent in an app.

It seems the initial notification will be succinct. Additional details state the alert is interactable and that tapping it will display extra relevant information. Google's splash page says users can also disable such notifications when tapping the alert. Although this can likely be turned off via Settings, too.

The tipster uncovered several lines of code that point toward additional functions for Mindful Nudge. It seems the primary alert will deliver an "announcement," per the code. Moreover, another string in the code says "you've used X (the app) for Y (amount of time)." If enabled, it seems this last string will be what users see when the nudge appears as an alert.

Another set of strings suggests Mindful Nudge in the Wellbeing app will have a limit. This supposed limit is seemingly for how many apps it can keep track of regarding your usage. The tipster showed that the app could tell users to "remove some apps" to continue tracking others.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It's unclear when Google plans to roll this update out. While most of it appears fleshed out, more solid evidence about its functionality wasn't shown, meaning there's still work to do.

Google launched Digital Wellbeing on Android in 2018 and it's continued to become an integral part of its tools. Today, users can find a chart of their total screen time and a breakdown of where that time's been spent. There are also options to "disconnect," giving users a way to set up bedtime mode, focus mode, DND (do not disturb), and more. It's like this "Mindful Nudge" will upgrade the pre-existing "App Limits" option.

Android 15 launched on October 15 and, while it's not the flashiest OS, it focuses on improving the software's experience. Google added features to improve multi-tasking on larger screens, smoother animations, and UI tweaks. Additionally, the spotlight was on Google's suite of "Theft Protection" features to give users some peace of mind.

Development has reportedly continued for Android to create a seamless and smooth OS that keeps them engaged, like its "ongoing notifications." There's a chance that this could arrive with the next OS; however, an early look shows that this could be Google's version of Apple's Dynamic Island. These alerts could appear as a chip between the UI's clock and your selfie camera. In them is said to be the app's icon and useful information such as the time for a food order's delivery, a booked flight, and more.