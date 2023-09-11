Big Google Camera update brings a refreshed UI ahead of Pixel 8 launch

What you need to know

A look at Google Camera's 9.0 update shows its refreshed UI design, giving users a dedicated photo and video mode toggle.

Toggling either way will display photo or video-specific tabs in the Camera app's scrollable selection bar.

The Quick Settings panel has been changed, accessible by swiping up in the app, and now contains video stabilization options.

We're now getting a clear look at the upcoming changes for Google's default camera app, set to arrive with Android 14.

A Telegram post in the Google News channel gives us a good look at the Google Camera 9.0 update with version number 9.0.115. An interesting tidbit is it seems Google will require its phones to run Android 14 (SDK 34) to see the redesign, meaning the update may arrive very soon.

The provided screenshots show that Google is preparing to give users a photo and video toggle right beneath the mode selection bar for better organization, considering the bar currently houses everything mashed together.

If photo mode is toggled, users will find Action Pan and Long Exposure are now included in the bar for easier access. Additionally, Portrait, Photo, Night Sight, Panorama, and Photo Sphere follow suit, as well. For recording, the bar will display Pan, Video, Slow Motion, and Time Lapse options to scroll through.

The change should help speed things up so users get photo or video-specific options with each toggle.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google News / Telegram) (Image credit: Google News / Telegram) (Image credit: Google News / Telegram)

Google is also stuffing its video stabilization options into the Quick Settings panel, which will now be available by swiping up in the app instead of pulling down, which is the current behavior. Additionally, the shortcut button for Quick Settings is now located at the bottom left.

Moreover, in switching up the Camera app's UI, the company has swapped the location of its "open gallery" and "switch camera" options. Users will find the former on the left side of the app, while the latter is now located on the right.

These interface changes were spotted previously in a rumor suggesting they would arrive with the Pixel 8 series. It's good that Google is finally giving some TLC to its camera app, which hasn't had any worthwhile changes since 2019. Moreover, there was uncertainty about whether or not past-gen devices would receive the update. With the 9.0 version seemingly requiring Android 14 to function, previous Pixels will likely receive it.

The company's next major OS update was originally scheduled for September 5, but it's now speculated Google pushed the software's launch back to coincide with its Pixel 8 series launch on October 4.

Though the wait is frustrating, it'll likely give Google some more time to iron out the bugs it's still struggling with.