Google Bard receives precise location support to showcase insightful results

What you need to know

Google Bard gets a new important update this month.

It now asks its users to share their precise location through their devices.

The aim is to showcase better local responses with additional insights.

Google Bard gained much-needed features over the last month after the I/O event. The ability to view image responses was one of the primary ones among them.

The ChatGPT’s rival is now getting a new update for June that brings relevant responses based on users’ location (via 9to5Google). Google Bard, still in experimental beta and live in English in over 180 countries worldwide, released a new update on Thursday.

The update page indicates that Google Bard can provide more relevant responses with location information. For this to work efficiently, users on Android devices would need to allow Bard to access their device’s precise location.

(Image credit: Vishnu Sarangapurkar/ Android Central)

The relevant responses based on the users’ location can include restaurant details, amongst many other things in their surroundings. Users would be prompted by a new window asking permission to allow their device’s precise location when they open Google Bard on their phones.

After allowing the required permission, users can check for nearby things such as hotels, restaurants, and gas stations in the surroundings. Bard responds with a few options, including their images and relevant links.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vishnu Sarangapurkar/ Android Central) (Image credit: Vishnu Sarangapurkar/ Android Central)

While this can be done with regular Google Search, the interesting aspect of Bard is at the end; it also provides nifty suggestions. In our testing, when asked about hotels nearby, it did provide relevant responses, including links. Additionally, it gave us guidance implying “if you are looking for a luxurious stay with all the amenities, then one of the iconic hotels mentioned above would be a good choice.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vishnu Sarangapurkar/ Android Central) (Image credit: Vishnu Sarangapurkar/ Android Central)

In another instance, when queried about gas stations near me, it provided some options comprising gas station names and relevant timings. In addition, it did mention the aforementioned ones would have high-quality fuel compared to the rest of them in the city.

Despite being a minor update, it is nonetheless important and beneficial for Google Bard users to use it on a regular basis. It can be helpful for people who travel frequently and want to learn about their surroundings with a single query rather than browsing through a plethora of websites.