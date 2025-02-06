Google has allegedly started internally testing an 'AI Mode' for Search

What you need to know

Google is reportedly informing its employees of an new internal test for an "AI Mode" in Search.

AI Mode seems to resemble a regular chat with Gemini and breaks down responses for users with complex questions.

This mode is reportedly leveraging a "custom" Gemini 2.0 model, but there are no details about when this could arrive, though it's speculated for 2025.

A report claims that Google is entering a more serious test regarding a new Search feature in development.

A post by 9to5Google states the publication reportedly saw an "internal email" about the company beginning to test "AI Mode" in Search. This alternate mode in Search is supposedly displayed as a chat, reminiscent of talking with Gemini. It seems that the Gemini-like theme remains consistent in AI Mode as, when delivering a response, Search neatly displays answers to complex questions with defined headers.

Users can offer feedback, like thumbs up or thumbs down, for the answer, as well as the option to ask "follow-up" questions.

This early glimpse highlights a right-hand box of additional links. It doesn't look like these are "sources" that AI Mode leveraged, but more like extra links to help you continue searching if you need more info.

The publication states its information stems from an "internal email" it reportedly viewed. AI Mode is allegedly powered by a "custom" variant of Google's Gemini 2.0 model, which could aid in its ability to break down a user's question to provide a clear response.

Additionally, the company allegedly told employees that AI Mode is designed to help users with "advice and comparisons." It's said that Search will "intelligently research" for users when asked a question. Google also reportedly told employees that the feature could help families determine how much food to make and how to begin a new project.

The post adds that the information was obtained from a supposed "early release" version of AI Mode. Speculation states the feature could roll out sometime this year; however, changes are possible.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Google Search has remained relatively quiet recently, as the company expanded its AI Overviews to over 100 countries a few months ago. Users in Asian-Pacific regions, as well as several European/African areas, were finally gaining access to the bite-sized feature. Google also provided additional language support to aid its AI feature in its country expansion. Users who natively speak Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese should have a better experience with AI Overviews.

Elsewhere, the thought of "AI Mode" in Search utilizing a "custom" form of Gemini 2.0 gets us curious, especially after its December launch. Google said Gemini 2.0 would help usher in the "argentic era" of AI, which means the models are purposely built to power AI agents. Gemini 2.0 is touted as the company's most ambitious step into AI to help users better understand the world around them.

It remains to be seen what Google specifically does to this model to aid AI Mode in Search. The company launched the Gemini 2.0 Flash experiment in December, too, which is a lighter version of the model that prioritizes speed and efficiency for users.