Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced is Google's best AI model yet, and it's available now

What you need to know

Google is making a new AI model, called Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, available for Gemini Advanced subscribers starting today.

The model is designed for use with complex tasks, like coding and math.

Early benchmarks suggest that this LLM might not only be the best model from Google, but also one of the best from any company.

Google is sharing an early preview of its best artificial intelligence model yet, currently known as Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced. The move comes after the company released Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental just last week. Like Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, the new Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced model brings significant improvements over the current crop of Gemini 1.5 models.

In a blog post today announcing Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced availability, Google explained that the model brings "significantly improved performance on complex tasks such as coding, math, reasoning and instruction following."

The model is named Gemini-Exp-1206, and may be an early look at Gemini 2.0 Pro or another high-caliber AI model. The "Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced" name leaves some mystery as to exactly what this model will be. However, like the Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model — now available on the Gemini web client and in the Gemini app beta — this is an early preview that Google warns might not work as expected.

"Remember this model is an early preview and might not work as expected," the blog post explains. "Additionally this model will not have access to real time information and won't be compatible with some Gemini features in its experimental state."

(Image credit: Google)

Google's claims of improved performance are already being backed up by benchmarks out in the wild. Chatbot Arena lists Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced as the number one LLM on its leaderboard. It's slightly above the latest version of OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o, and also above Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental. By all indications, this is Google's best AI model yet.

You can try out Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced now in the Gemini web client, as long as you're a paying Gemini Advanced subscriber. The model is available as part of the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs $20 per month.