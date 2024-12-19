Gemini update brings 2.0 Flash Experimental model and Google Home, Photos extensions to iOS app

What you need to know

The public build of the Gemini app for iOS is getting Gemini 2.0 Experimental models before the Android version.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental hit the Gemini app in the Android beta channel earlier this week.

Additionally, the iOS app supports more languages and extensions.

Google is continuing to roll out experimental features based on its Gemini 2.0 models, and now, the Gemini app for iOS is starting to get feature parity with its Android counterpart. The most recent Gemini app update hit the App Store today, Dec. 18, per the release notes. In it, Google included support for experimental Gemini 2.0 models and support for two more Gemini extensions.

Currently, updating to version 1.2024.4970016 of the Gemini app for iOS adds the option for Gemini Advanced subscribers to use Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental. This is an early version of Google's smaller, lightweight AI model. Although the app's release notes describe the update as adding support for "our latest experimental Gemini 2.0 models," only 2.0 Flash Experimental appears to be live at the moment. The higher-end model, Gemini 2.0 Experimental, hit the Gemini web client Dec. 17 but isn't available in the mobile app.

Notably, the Gemini app for iOS is receiving the Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model before the Android app. The functionality reached beta testers this week, while it went straight to public release on the iOS version. It still requires Gemini Advanced, which costs $20 per month.

(Image credit: Google)

The iPhone app got a few other upgrades, too. It's available in the following 11 new languages: Bulgarian, Estonian, Gujarati, Kannada, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Serbian, Slovenian, Swahili, and Urdu. Additionally, Gemini Live support was added for the following 21 languages: Bengali, Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Gujarati, Hungarian, Kannada, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian Bokmål, Romanian, Slovenian, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Ukrainian, and Urdu.

Gemini Advanced users can also agree to store their personal information to get better responses from Gemini. Plus, "conversation starters" are coming to the Gemini app for iOS for non-subscribers.

Two new extensions are arriving on the platform for the first time, too. The Google Home extension launched on Android last month, and it's now available for iOS. The same goes for the Google Photos extension.

As it tries to build up Gemini to compete with ChatGPT, it has done a decent job of bringing its best features to both versions of the Gemini mobile app — iOS and Android. This time around, the public build of the Gemini app for iOS is getting a hit feature before the Android version.