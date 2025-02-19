Gemini is no longer available in the Google app for iOS

What you need to know

Google is shuttering Gemini support in the Google app on iOS, pushing users to the standalone Gemini app.

The company added a Gemini app for iOS last year, but Gemini support in the Google app remained available until today.

Google is notifying Gemini users in an email of the change, which was sent today.

Google brought Gemini to iPhone through integration with the Google app first, and only created a dedicated Gemini app for iOS in November 2024. However, Gemini support within the Google app for iOS remained available. Now that the Gemini app for iOS has been available for many months, Gemini is no longer available in the Google app on iPhone.

Google announced the change in an email to Gemini users on iOS late Tuesday, Feb. 18.

"We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS," the company wrote in the email. "Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store."

You can read the full email from Google in the screenshot below:

(Image credit: Future / Google)

Google brought the Gemini app to iOS last year, and with it added new features like Imagen 3 support for image generation. The company says that the dedicated Gemini app for iOS supports all the same features that were once accessible in the Google app for iOS. More recently, the Gemini app for iOS has been updated to support Gemini Live in more languages for conversational chatting, and its latest update is version 1.2025.0570102.

The Gemini app for iOS also brought additional support for Gemini extensions for apps like Google Maps and YouTube.

(Image credit: Future)

If you try to use the Gemini panel in the Google app on iOS now, it will show a screen that reads: "Gemini has its own app. Download the Gemini app for iPhone." Presumably, the Gemini panel will soon be removed from the Google app for iOS altogether.