Gemini in Sheets gains new features that'll help you understand and visualize trends

What you need to know

Gemini in Sheets is now better at analyzing data and drawing conclusions, and can now create graphs from raw data.

The feature leverages Python code for more complex analysis, but users only need to type written requests in the Gemini sidebar.

It's exclusive to paid Gemini in Workspace users, including Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Google today announced two new Gemini in Sheets features that will help Workspace users identify trends and visualize them from data sets. The company says these smarter Gemini features are targeted toward small business owners, marketers, or anyone else working with a lot of data in Google Sheets.

Specifically, Gemini in Sheets can now spot "contextual trends, patterns, and correlations between different variables in your data" when you ask it questions via the sidebar. From there, it can create charts from your data automatically when requested. You can insert those charts as images in your Google Sheets document, or use them elsewhere.

Although these features might seem simple, Gemini is doing some impressive work behind the scenes. For complex queries, Gemini is actually converting your written entries into Python code, executing the code, and drawing conclusions based on the result. This is how Gemini in Sheets can now provide multilayered analysis, according to Google.

Simpler Gemini requests might leverage Sheets formulas instead of Python code, but the latter will help for larger and more complex needs. For instance, Google says Gemini in Sheets performs consistently in documents up to one million cells in size.

To get the best results, make sure your Gemini prompts are clear and specific. In your document, use consistent formats and organization techniques, like clear headers and complete values. Remember that since graphs generated with Gemini are static images, they won't update when you update your cells. Instead, you'll need to generate a new graph when updating a document's contents.

These features are available starting today for paid Gemini in Workspace customers. That includes Business Standard and Plus users, Enterprise Standard and Plus users, customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons, or Google One AI Premium subscribers. Legacy purchasers of Gemini Business and Enterprise will also get the Gemini in Sheets features.

Google is using an extended rollout for these tools for both rapid and scheduled release Workspace domains. You'll start seeing these tools as of today, Jan. 29, 2025, but some users and domains may have to wait until Feb. 20, 2025 for completion.