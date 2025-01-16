Google drops a major Gemini update for Workspace Business and Enterprise users

What you need to know

Google announced that it's bringing Gemini's generative AI help to Workspace Business and Enterprise editions.

This rollout brings several tools for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more, as well as a "simplified pricing" plan for customers.

Users are also getting their hands on NotebookLM and Gemini Advanced.

Workspace Business editions started receiving Gemini on January 15, leaving Enterprise folks waiting until January 29.

Google is taking its AI model Gemini and bringing it to more users involved in two of its Workspace plans.

The company recently announced through Workspace Updates that it is bringing Gemini to users subscribed to its Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. Those with the Business Starter, Standard, and Plus plans started receiving Gemini on January 15. According to Google, its AI model additions will concern Gmail, Docs, Meet, Drive, Sheets, Chat, and Slides. Additionally, the company is giving its Business and Enterprise users access to Gemini Advanced and NotebookLM Plus.

Google went into more detail regarding Gemini's debut in Business and Enterprise in a subsequent blog post.

There, the company states users will find "simplified pricing" with its included AI software. Google gives the example of a Workspace Business Standard user who, currently, pays $32 per month, per user. However, the simplified pricing will drop that total down to $14 per month, per user with the Gemini Business add-on. There is a fully updated table of pricing following this announcement available for users. The post states that its monthly pricing will see these updates on March 17 "or at renewal date with an Annual/Fixed-term plan."

What's more, Google mentioned security following its recent massive drop of AI to a wealth of its subscribers. The company states, "We don’t use your data, prompts, or generated responses to train Gemini models outside of your domain without permission." It adds that it also doesn't "sell your data" for ad purposes.

Users are said to remain in control, meaning that Gemini will only leverage data that you make available to it.

Speaking of your data, as Gemini rolls in, users will find a few features for each Workspace app, such as "help me write" in Gmail. The feature will help users "write and improve" emails and alter a message's tone of voice through Gemini. Additionally, like what you'll find in Docs, Gmail users will find AI-generated email and document summaries.

There were several other generative AI-based tools that Google highlighted early last year for Workspace. Among them is the ability to have auto-generated images, audio, and videos for work in Slides. Joining that are auto-completed analyses, formula generation, and more in Sheets. Interested users can read the full changelog packed with Gemini AI assistance in the updated Workspace post.

As previously mentioned, Google is giving Workspace Business and Enterprise users access to its NotebookLM, which recently introduced Audio Overviews. These grant users two AI voices that act like co-hosts of a podcast or talk show. The AI will condense information in a lengthy document and turn it into something light, yet informational for you to listen to. The AI is said to "make connections" while it discusses the data you've provided.

In October, the company brought another update that lets users "guide" the AI in NotebookLM. Essentially, users can tell the AI how the conversation should flow and what it should focus on.

As Google's Workspace Business users get into Gemini, the company states that its three Enterprise editions will receive the AI on January 29.