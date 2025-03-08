Gemini Extensions now have a friendlier name and a little upgrade

What you need to know

Gemini Extensions are now "Apps," although everything works the same, just with a fresh name.

"Apps" now replaces "Extensions" everywhere on Android, iOS, and web.

Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental is also the new tech under the hood, promising a faster, smarter experience.

Google has swapped out the name “Gemini Extensions” for something simpler and snappier: "Apps." Along with the new name, these apps are also getting a boost with a version of Gemini 2.0 that makes them faster and more efficient.

If you’ve been using Google Gemini on your phone or computer lately, you might’ve noticed that the old "Extensions" menu is now called "Apps." Google confirmed the switch in its latest Workspace Updates blog.

Google has made it clear that this name change is just a surface-level update. This means that everything works the same as before, so your experience won’t really change.

That said, a bit of an adjustment period is inevitable as people get used to the new label. So, if you find yourself pausing for a second to spot the "Apps" menu, you’re not alone—it’ll just take a little time to feel familiar.

Gemini Apps give Google’s AI chatbot the ability to connect with all sorts of web services and mobile features, going way beyond just answering questions. From pulling up your calendar to summarizing videos or kicking off an audio stream, it’s designed to handle real-time tasks that go beyond basic information lookup.

Google has fully rolled out the name switch on Android, iOS, and web. You’ll see "Apps" popping up everywhere now, replacing "Extensions" in settings, account menus, and all the main features of the platform.

The Mountain View-based company is no stranger to renaming and reshuffling its services, but this change seems more intentional. This latest shift feels like a move to make these features feel more like a natural, built-in part of the Gemini ecosystem.

On top of the name change, Google is rolling out something new under the hood: Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. Google says it’ll give users a smoother, smarter experience, especially if you’re someone who leans on these tools a lot.

Google has been steadily evolving its reasoning models. It started with the first release in December, then rolled out an improved version for developers in January. Last month, the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental made its way to all Gemini users, whether you’re on the free plan or paying for premium.