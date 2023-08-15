One UI 6 beta update hones in on a Galaxy S23 network problem

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out a minimal One UI 6 beta hotfix which appears to be aimed at Korean testers.

The company is correcting an issue where those on the KT cellular network encountered reception issues.

The One UI 6 beta program started last week in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany, but there are plans to expand its availability.

Samsung is in the process of rolling out a hotfix for users enrolled in its One UI 6 beta program. However, as detailed on its South Korean community forum, the patch is incredibly minimal, bearing version number ZWH8. Samsung didn't have much to say other than the hotfix will look to correct a reception issue for those on the KT network in "certain conditions."

"KT" stands for Korea Telecom, so it seems this early hotfix is aimed squarely at enrolled participants in Samsung's home country.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Korean OEM attached a changelog document, as well, detailing other improvements found alongside its small hotfix. Samsung has seemingly included security updates up until June 2023 for its testers and improved its "Emergency SOS" functionality.

Samsung's One UI 6 (Android 14) beta program is barely a week old, but considering this issue impacts cellular network usage, it's understandable why the company is so quick to patch it.

The program highlights the OEMs efforts at refining and modernizing its skin atop the upcoming Android OS. Testers will gain access to One UI 6's new pull-down Quick Panel for features they utilize the most on their phones. The company also added a camera widget, giving users the ability to choose what camera mode they'd like to engage with and where their photos or videos should be saved.

The One UI 6 beta is limited to the Galaxy S23 series in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany. However, future updates will likely roll out to other countries eligible for the beta test, including China, India, Poland, and the U.K.

For now, we are also still waiting on Google to officially roll outstable Android 14 for all users since it's expected to do here in August. The company pushed Android 14 Beta 5 to its beta program last week, marking the final "Platform Stability" update before a stable launch.