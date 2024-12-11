Meta confirms widespread Whatsapp, Instagram outage, working on a solution as thousands still wait for a fix

What you need to know

Users reported issues accessing various Meta apps and platforms Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Meta acknowledged the "technical issue" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Though the company said it was working "as quickly as possible" to restore service, it did not provide a concrete timetable for a fix.

Meta apps, services, and platforms are currently experiencing a widespread outage, the company confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Users started experiencing issues in the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, as evidenced by various social media posts on working platforms and by the Downdetector — a site that tracks interruptions to major services. Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads, Messenger, and Oculus are a few platforms that appear to be affected by the outage.

"We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps," the company said in the post. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

The problems can cause some Meta platforms to be inaccessible, load slowly, or show older posts. Multiple members of the Android Central team experienced issues with Meta apps. However, the number of Downdetector reports have slowly decreased over the last hour, indicating that Meta is making progress restoring service.

"We know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram," the official Instagram account posted on X. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience."

The issues appear to be extremely widespread, with Downdetector showing over 70,000 reports of Instagram being unavailable for users today. The situation is worse for Facebook, which has been reported down for over 100,000 users, according to Downdetector.

This isn't the first time Meta's services have faced significant service interruptions. In March 2024, nearly all Meta platforms went offline for a brief period.