Wade through that busy group chat as Google assistant helps Android Auto summarize texts

What you need to know

An APK deep dive showcases a new AI summary feature for Android Auto backed by Google Assistant.

When the AI deems a conversation "busy," such as a group chat, it will summarize the multitude of texts instead of spamming drivers with its reading.

Google has consistently brought AI-backed summaries to its app ecosystem, beginning with generative AI features in Gmail and more in the Recorder app.

Google is seemingly working on a new AI-Assistant feature for drivers to help them stay in the loop safely.

In a 9to5Google APK deep dive, Android Auto seems primed to gain an "Assistant summarize your busy conversations" feature. The code shows this feature will potentially involve SMS and RCS text messages from Google Messages.

Essentially, when receiving multiple messages through an area the AI deems "busy," like a group chat, it will attempt to briefly summarize what everyone said. It's likely Android Auto will still read aloud two messages back-to-back, but anything more than this would be met with a summary — if enabled.

The company's description of the feature in the app states, "these summaries will be generated by artificial intelligence, so it’s possible there could be mistakes."

More importantly, it remains unclear if the AI Assistant will read out your summary while displaying it. Leveraging some developer options unearths what users may find, such as "show message summary" as a toggle alongside other messaging options. This can be easily disabled if the user doesn't need it.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The publication added that the sightings of this feature were spotted during v14.5.2 of the main Google app. The version is still in beta and it's not entirely clear when users will see this AI-backed summary feature arrive for Android Auto, either.

It's not surprising Google is shifting to this alternate method for drivers as AI-based summaries have cropped up consistently. During the Pixel's December feature drop, the phones gained "Summarize in Recorder," giving users an easier way to catch up on lengthy transcriptions.

Meanwhile, when Google brought generative AI features to its slew of Workspace apps, Gmail gained a summarizing function. The app could quickly give a rundown of what transpired in an email while also offering other methods of help for drafting, replying, and more.