Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 rolls out ahead of expected December launch

What you need to know

Google is rolling out a minor update to Android 15 Beta testers, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1, ahead of the update's expected public release next month.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 includes bug fixes and other improvements, and is available for Google Pixel 6 and newer devices, including Pixel Tablet.

The update comes as most beta testers have already moved to Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1.

Google is sending a minor update to Android 15 beta testers as it gears up to release Android 15 QPR1 publicly next month. The update, Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1, was announced today in a Reddit post. It includes bug fixes and improves overall stability, and is available for Google Pixel 6 and newer phones, plus the Pixel Tablet.

For users enrolled in the Android Beta Program, the update will be sent automatically over-the-air. The build number for Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1 is AP41.240925.012. However, Google notes that users will only get this update if they're enrolled in the beta program and are still running Android 15 QPR1. Those that have updated to Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, or manually flashed Android 16 Developer Preview 1, won't need Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1.

There are no known new features or major changes in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1, and that's not surprising, as beta testers are already looking ahead to Android 15 QPR2. However, there are a few bug fixes that will be appreciated by anyone still on Android 15 QPR1. That includes a fix for NFC payment failures, a problem that has plagued various pre-release versions of Android 15 for months.

Here are the full release notes for Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3.1, provided by Google:

Fixed an issue where tapping media controls closed the notification shade but didn't open the app. (Issue #375447625)

Fixed an issue where long pressing the device entry icon didn't work when there were many notifications and the notification shelf was overlapping the lock icon. (Issue #369316295)

Fixed an issue that prevented proper volume control for some Bluetooth devices. (Issue #376650439,Issue #373681731)

Fixed an issue that caused the Material You, wallpaper-derived color options to be very similar. (Issue #378507373)

Fixed an issue that caused the scrollbar in the system settings to be sized and styled inconsistently. (Issue #366278155)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)

Fixed an issue where translations in Indonesian and Hebrew didn't display correctly for apps that are targeting Android 14 (API level 34) or lower. (Issue #378200084)

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, camera, connectivity, localization, accessibility, and interactivity.

This appears to be simply a quick tune-up for Android 15 QPR1 as Google prepares to release it publicly. It's largely the same as Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3, plus the bug fixes, which was the last QPR1 beta release that hit testers nearly a month ago.