Android 15's QPR1 Beta 3 is finally here with system crash and foldable fixes

Google announced the rollout of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 for enrolled testers with eligible Pixel devices.

The update focuses on a strange blank screen problem for its foldables and continues to pushes additional fixes for Bluetooth.

This QPR test is expected to turn into the next feature drop, which is anticipated to arrive in December.

Pixel beta users are finally getting another QPR build to further experiment with Google's next planned feature drop.

The company highlighted the arrival of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 3 through a Reddit post. Pixel devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 9 series are eligible. The Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Tablet are included. Users will begin to download version AP41.240925.009 as we approach the weekend.

Google's Beta 3 is loaded with fixes that solve a range of reported problems, beginning with a QoL fix for a Pixel's volume buttons. The company cited several IssueTracker reports where users could not use their phone's physical volume buttons to alter the sound of a connected Bluetooth device. Google says this issue has been "fixed for certain devices," which concerns earbuds and speakers.

Android's ability to let users switch between profiles has caused problems for some, as reports state switching from "primary to secondary" forces a restart. Google adds that users encountered slow-running devices and crashes, but that should be fixed in QPR1 Beta 3.

Users reported that (at times) unfolding the O.G. Fold or Pro Fold would cause its internal screen to go blank. Google states a fix has arrived to rectify this issue.

The remainder of Android 15's QPR1 Beta 3 patch is as follows:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused notifications to be displayed with some content that was cut off.

Fixed an issue with system memory paging that sometimes caused devices to crash and restart.

Fixed an issue where some app icons on the home screen were displaying the default system icon instead of the app's icon.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from interacting with heads-up notifications.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to crash while taking a bug report.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and interactivity.

Fix a crash in BluetoothDevice.getType() that occurred primarily in the testing environment when Bluetooth resources were reused between virtual device instances.

Improved LE Audio volume control by enabling independent adjustment of each connected sink's volume using the UI and limiting volume key adjustments to the primary sink.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Enrolled testers should look for an OTA (over-the-air) update today (Oct 24). However, it could take a little longer, so keep an eye on it. Users can manually check for any available beta updates by heading into Settings > System > System updates.

Google remained quiet for much longer than expected with its QPR1 beta as Beta 2 debuted early in September. It was quite the chunky patch as the company sought to fix several Bluetooth and NFC payment issues with its Pixel ecosystem. However, that update held tidbits about what Google is working on for the future, like its upcoming Settings menu redesign. The changes are rumored to arrive for Android 16, Rahman stated the icons were "now present" in the QPR1 beta.

While QPR1 Beta 3 is in preparation for the (expected) December feature drop, some of Google's products have struggled with the stable OS. Users recently reported the Android 15 had bricked their Pixel 6 phones.