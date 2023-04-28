Android 14 beta is coming to the Nothing Phone (1)

What you need to know

Nothing has announced that it will be among the first Android partners to have Android 14 Beta 1.

The company has yet to divulge when the beta would be available, but promises "seamless integration" and a "smooth user experience."

Android 14 Beta 1 was first released on the Pixel series in early April, with the second expected in May.

Android's next big upgrade still isn't ready for prime time, but the first Android 14 beta is already available for Pixel smartphones, meaning we're close to a stable launch. We expect other Android OEMs to eventually hop on the beta, but Nothing will beat many of them to the punch by being among the first to offer the Android 14 beta.

"We're proud to announce that Nothing will be one of the first Google Android partners to offer Beta access to Android 14," Nothing said in an email. "Nothing's product team will have early access to the new Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade to ensure a seamless integration to Nothing OS for a smooth user experience."

Nothing CEO Carl Pei also took to Twitter to express his excitement about the update.

Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023.

Nothing was unable to detail exactly when we can expect the update. However, we can expect Google to talk more about Android 14 at Google I/O 2023 in May, where the company may divulge more information about additional partners for the beta program. With that in mind, Nothing Phone (1) owners could be just weeks away from the update.

This is notable as the company only released the stable Android 13 update in February, just months after a beta was launched.

Android 14 Beta 1 was seeded to Pixel smartphones earlier this month, and a subsequent 1.1 update was recently released earlier this week with a number of bug fixes. Based on the timeline, Android 14 Beta 2 will likely arrive in May, with a stable update expected later this year, likely in August.

