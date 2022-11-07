Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 fixes system UI freezes, addresses camera app issues

What you need to know

Google rolls out a minor Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 patch for Pixel devices.

Users should find this latest patch bearing build number T1B3.221003.008.

The patch fixes system UI and camera app issues, along with incorrectly displayed messages during calls, and an issue with an unresponsive Google Assistant.

Google has returned with a minor update to address freezing and other issues with its Android 13 QPR1 beta phase.

According to the release notes, the minor Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 patch has now rolled out to devices from the Pixel 4a to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Users with these devices will find the new beta patch bearing build number T1B3.221003.008.

While Google has stated this is a "minor" patch, we've received the beta update on a Pixel 6 Pro at 2GB.

There were a couple of known issues that Google looked to address with this light patch for those in the beta program. The first was an overall Android issue and dealt with a device's GPU drivers causing the system UI to occasionally freeze while under normal usage. The second involved an issue where a Pixel device would incorrectly display "Missed Call" instead of "Call answered on another device."

This was primarily tied to those who answered a call on their Pixel Watch in untethered mode.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Pixel devices faced some issues with their cameras, as well. The first issue of the camera app crashing at times has been fixed. There was also a problem with the camera app taking a longer time than usual to open, which has also been corrected. The final camera issue to be fixed dealt with artifacts appearing when users would record or watch their video back on certain Pixel devices.

An issue that caused the Pixel 6a Carrier Settings to crash when inserting a SIM card should also be addressed.

Google has also patched an issue causing the Assistant to not be activated by its hotword on certain devices.

Another known issue that has been fixed was one that caused the unlock UI occasionally be placed atop notifications and other lock screen elements. The QPR1 3.1 patch has also corrected an issue where a device's screen would go blank when attempting to unlock it.

The company's last beta phase update, QPR1 Beta 3, was released a little over two weeks ago as we continue to near Android 13's December feature drop. That update welcomed the Pixel 7 series to the beta program along with introducing users to the upcoming Clear Calling feature. Google also added support for built-in VPNs, which is most likely in preparation for the Pixel 7's free VPN offered through Google One.

While we are looking at December for Android 13's first feature drop, Pixel owners can still get in on the beta fun by enrolling in the program to test what's coming.