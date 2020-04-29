What you need to know
- Apex Legends is a first-person battle royale shooter.
- The game is PS4 Pro Enhanced already.
- The developer is looking to upgrade the game for next-generation consoles.
- You can download Apex Legends for free through the PlayStation Store.
Apex Legends is a first-person battle royale shooter. The game took the world by storm because it was a stealth release. No one knew it was coming, and only a confusing map was ever leaked.
The game runs at 60 frames per second (FPS) on PS4 Pro, but the resolution is quite low, resulting in blurry image quality. Luckily, it seems like that's going to change when the PS5 launches. According to a report by GamesRadar+, a job listing for developer Respawn Entertainment says that they need a Senior Rendering Engineer to "push next-generation platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex Legends."
This seems to confirm that a next-generation upgrade for Apex Legends is in the works. Hopefully, the team will announce it soon. I hope that Respawn can push the visuals to 4K resolution at all times. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.
