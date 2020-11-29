If you've been looking for a great deal on a new Amazon Kindle, you might also want to check out some of these Cyber Monday deals on some of the best Kindle accessories available. From cases to chargers, from e-books to protection plans, we've got your Kindle covered this holiday shopping season!
We've already seen dozens of great Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Kindle devices, but don't forget to stock up on all the necessary accessories for your e-reader!
Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Kindle accessories
Amazon Kindle Printed Cases | $5 off Amazon
These cases are meant for the entry-level Kindle 10th Gen and add a pop of personality to your e-reader while protecting your device. Chose from a dreamy Bookscape, studious Library, or spooky Mystery cover.
Amazon Kindle Water-Safe Fabric Cases | Save up to $10 at Amazon
These colorful fabric cases can withstand exposure to water, making them the perfect complement to your waterproof Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis.
Amazon Kindle Leather Cases | Save up to $10 at Amazon
These first-party leather cases perfectly hug your Kindle device. They look great while providing protection to your premium e-reader. Open and close your case like a real book, and wake or put your Kindle to sleep at the same time.
Kindle Unlimited |Free 2-month trial at Amazon
Kindle Unlimited is one of the best media subscription plans around, especially if you're an avid reader. Think of it as a Netflix for books, allowing you access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want. You can even access the service through the Kindle app if you don't have Amazon's e-reader device.
Amazon Kindle Protection Plans | Save up to $10 at Amazon
This Cyber Monday deal is one you may not think to take advantage of, but you totally should. You can save up to 25% off a two- or three-year device protection plan for your Amazon Kindle, provided by SquareTrade.
