You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to snag a decent set of noise-cancelling headphones these days. In fact, over at Amazon you can snag Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 for only $60 right now. All you have to do is clip the coupon on its product page there to score $20 off.

These headphones are already our pick for the best value wireless headphones and you'll be scoring for less than ever before with today's coupon deal. The deal applies to the black colorway only.

Record-low Anker Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones These hybrid Bluetooth headphones reduce ambient noise up to 95% thanks to active noise-cancelling mics. The battery lasts up to 40 hours with ANC on or 60 hours with it off, and recharge via USB-C. Clip the $20 on-page coupon. $59.99 $79.99 $20 off See at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones feature hybrid active noise-cancellation, utilizing a combination of internal and external noise-detecting microphones to filter out up to 95% of ambient noise and keep your ears focused on what you're listening to instead.

The ANC is customizable and comes with three modes: indoor, outdoor, and transport. The latter choice minimizes things like airplane engine noise so you can use these headphones while you're moving around. Outdoor can help when dealing with traffic and wind, and Indoor can make the busy office or noisy cafe disappear around you.

With the dual microphones, these headphones are also excellent to take calls with, and you can even do so hands-free. There's also a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 40 hours on a single charge using noise cancellation or up to 60 hours with noise cancellation turned off. Plus, it can be recharged for up to four hours of listening time within just five minutes via USB-C!

These headphones have ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam padding and a lightweight build to keep them comfortable for extended listening periods.

