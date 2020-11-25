Robot vacuum cleaners used to cost an arm and a leg, now they're much more affordale. With Black Friday now in full swing, there's never been a better time to pick one up. If you're in the hunt for a robot vacuum this season, the Eufy RoboVac 11S is the perfect entry-level option, and it's just $150.

One of the Best robot vacuum deals this Black Friday, the 11S is a great entry-level robot vacuum for first-time owners, or as a gift for someone else. It works on both hard floors and carpets, and its low profile design comes in two colors, black or white. It has 1300Pa of suction power and BoostIQ technology to increase suction power whenever extra strength is needed for those tough dirt spots. It has up to 100 hours of battery life, and Eufy says the device is no louder than a microwave. It has a tempered glass cover to protect it and uses infrared sensors to avoid crashing into your furniture and drops. The RoboVac 11S also comes with 2AAA batteries for its remote control. It has an AC power adapter and a charging base, and the RoboVac can charge itself by returning to its base station after performing a cleaning cycle. It also has a large bin so doesn't need to be emptied as much as some other models. At just 13 inches in diameter and only 3.1 inches tall, the RoboVac 11S is perfect for anyone who might be short on space.