Have you ever gone to play your Oculus / Meta Quest 2 and realized you forgot to charge it? Worse yet, you might have plugged the cable in but it didn't go all the way in the port, leaving you with a dead battery and a sad face. Avoid the dread with this amazing Anker Quest 2 charging dock Cyber Monday deal, which will get you $20 off the best charging dock we've ever used for the Quest 2.

It's one of the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals we've seen and that's because it's also the lowest price this dock has ever been.

A super-charged deal for the best Quest 2 charging dock

Anker Quest 2 charging dock | 20% off Anker's Quest 2 charging dock is the best one you'll find anywhere, with quality electronics inside that'll keep your controllers and headset protected from electrical surges. No coupons to clip here — just a 20% off deal for Cyber Monday! $79 at Amazon

The Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock isn't just a place to charge your Quest 2 and its controllers. It's also the safest way to charge them. That's because Anker has built sophisticated overload, overcharge, and overcurrent protection right into the dock. That ensures your Quest 2 and its controllers shouldn't ever get a nasty shock in case something happens with your home's electrical system.

The act of charging is also incredibly simple thanks to Anker's ingenious magnetic connectors. One small circular connector plugs into the Quest 2's USB Type-C port so you can simply plop the Quest 2 right into its perfectly-formed cubby on the dock.

Likewise, the dock comes with a new special battery and battery compartment that attaches to each controller. These battery doors feature POGO pins on the outside that line up perfectly with the accompanying ones on the dock so, just as with the headset, you can drop your controllers into their perfectly-formed spots on the dock and the charging will begin. Each controller and the headset have their own charging LEDs on the front of the Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock, which turn amber while charging and green when they're ready to go.

Keep in mind that Anker's dock was designed to be used with a Quest 2 and its controllers as they ship, meaning you might have to peel off any controller grips you might have purchased.

If you're picking up the Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock this Cyber Monday, we recommend picking up VR Cover's Quest 2 controller grips, as they're the easiest to slide on and off in order to charge. They're number one on our list of best Quest 2 controller grips for a reason!