If you've ever been frustrated by your phone going to sleep on you while in the middle of reading an article, Android Q might just have a new feature for you.

Some users are reporting seeing an option called Adaptive Sleep in the new Android Q Beta 3 update. According to the description, "Your screen would not dim and go to sleep if the device detects your present attention."

Not all users appear to have this though, for those that do, you can access it by searching "adaptive" in the settings menu. Unfortunately, there is no way to enable the setting at this time. Most likely, this means the feature is not yet ready for prime time and it is still in testing.

Adding a feature that's designed to keep your phone awake while you're currently using it is not exactly new for Android phones. For years now, Samsung and others have offered this very same feature. On phones like the Galaxy S10, it takes the form of Smart Stay and keeps the display active when the front-facing camera

Samsung, in particular, calls it Smart Stay, and it is even present on its current lineup of Galaxy S10 phones. In order to keep the screen alive, Smart Stay uses the front-facing camera to detect if you're looking at the screen.

At this time, it's unknown if Google's approach will use a similar method with the camera or employ other sensors for Adaptive Sleep. For all we know, it might not even make it into the final version of Android Q. At least we know the dark theme is finally going to make it into the final version and a new set of gestures for navigation is also on the way.

Android Q beta 3 review: Dark theme, gesture navigation and more notification changes

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.