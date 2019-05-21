Foldable phones are here. With companies like Samsung and Huawei leading the charge, expect to see phones and other devices that transform from one smaller display into one or more larger displays from just about every one of Android's hardware partners. Some of them will be great, others may not, but they all will depend on one thing: support from the operating system. That's coming with Android Q. As part of a larger feature that already exists called Screen Continuity, Google is trying to make sure the experience you see across folding devices is comparable to how Android works on phones today. that means each company that builds a device can customize much of the experience and user interface, but the basic operations are the same from device to device.

With a foldable screen — whether that means a single large screen or two seamlessly paired screens doesn't matter — there are a couple of important features Google wants to give developers so that they can leverage both screen sizes. This is important; Google understands that it can determine the mechanics and that will allow developers to spend more resources on finding creative ways that make us want to use their apps on a foldable display. This is how great ideas end up in the phones we use, and something Google is very good at doing; "stock" Android comes with a handful of indispensable features that software from the companies which make phones fine tunes to make great. Google needs to do the heavy lifting so developers can focus on making great apps. The biggest foldable feature Google is supporting in Android Q is to allow us to start an app in one screen configuration and have the app seamlessly change to the other. That means you can open Facebook on the smaller single display, then open your foldable phone and have the large screen experience without any hiccups. This is done the same way changing the window size on a tablet or Chromebook is, which many users can tell you needed a lot of work.

Thankfully, it appears that things have gotten a lot better on this front. During the Google I/O 2019 developer session about foldable support, Gameloft's Ian Lohe Chung talks about how they built the Asphalt 9 app for Android with the new foldable support. the company stopped trying to develop for any specific screen configuration, instead opting to build for what it calls "Device Unknown." the designers focus on how everything looks on an assortment of display configurations, and the "grunt work" of how things are changed is left to the game engine and Android's display manager.