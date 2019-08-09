This past Wednesday right before the Galaxy Note 10 announcement, Google started rolling out Android Q Beta 6. In addition to Google's Pixel phones, owners of the Essential Phone were also treated to the beta on the very day it was made public. Now, we're seeing that those users have something their Pixel-touting friends don't — a brand-new Android Q Easter egg.

Up until now, all past Android Q betas have included Pie's Easter egg of the psychedelic P logo with tons of vibrant colors surrounding it. However, Essential Phone owners rocking Beta 6 have noticed that this has been replaced by an "Android 10" logo on a black and gray background. You can move the logo around with your fingers, and as seen in the above screenshots, you can adjust the 1 and 10 so that they form the Q logo Google's been using in Android Q's marketing.

Along with this, repeatedly tapping the logo screen reveals a Picross puzzle. When you complete the puzzle, you'll be treated to a pixelated version of an Android system icon. In the example below, the solution to the puzzle is Android's volume up indicator.