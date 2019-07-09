The upcoming Android Q Beta 5 will have a new black boot animation that will replace the annoyingly bright boot animation currently on Pixel phones. As can be seen in the video below, the new dark boot animation in Android Q Beta 5 will be a lot easier on the eyes, especially when you have to reboot your phone at night.

As per the XDA Developers report, the dark boot animation will be shown only when you enable the system-wide dark mode toggle. In case the dark mode is not enabled, the regular bright white boot animation will be shown when you reboot your Pixel phone. The AMOLED black boot animation will ensure a more consistent experience when you have the system-wide dark mode enabled on your device. Since the Android Q Beta 5 has not been released yet, it is not possible to test out the new boot animation unless you are among the lucky few individuals who received the update early.