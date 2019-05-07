Android Q Beta 3 is heading to 21 phones — here's the full list

Google expanded the Android beta program last year, and with Android Q that list is getting bigger. Google has announced that Android Q beta builds — starting with Beta 3 — will be available on a total of 21 phones from 13 OEMs, with the likes of ASUS and Realme joining the list.
In addition to the Pixel phones, the latest Android Q beta will be available on 15 third-party phones. Here's the full list:
- ASUS ZenFone 5z
- OnePlus 6T
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G
- Nokia 8.1
- LG G8
- Essential Phone
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- OPPO Reno
- Tecno Spark 3 Pro
- Realme 3 Pro
- Vivo X27
- Vivo NEX S
- Vivo NEX A
Like last year, you'll be able to manually install the beta builds on each phones, with the steps differing based on manufacturer. We'll have more to share on how you can install the builds as they go live, but if you have any of the phones on the list, you should be able to get started with Android Q before everyone else.