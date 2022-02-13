What you need to know Google will make it easier to switch between multiple profiles on the lock screen in Android 13.

This feature is under development, and it is likely to make its way to smartphones and tablets.

Android 13 will also allow users to install apps while setting up their guest profile without compromising privacy.

A few days ago, Google unveiled the first developer preview of Android 13, the next version of its mobile operating system that zeroes in on privacy and security. That's nowhere more evident than in the features promised by the upcoming Android version, including one that makes it a lot easier to switch between user profiles even before unlocking the screen. According to Esper, an Android development platform, the next version of the OS will include a keyguard profile switcher, which will allow multiple users to log in to a device directly from the lock screen (via XDA Developers). When tapped, the switcher displays a drop-down menu with a list of the device's user profiles.