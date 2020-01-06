What you need to know
- Sony has started pushing the stable Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, and Xperia XZ3 phones.
- The update includes all the Android 10 goodies, including a system-wide dark mode and enhanced Digital Wellbeing features.
- Sony's 2019 flagships, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 were updated to Android 10 last month.
Staying true to its word, Sony began pushing the stable Android 10 update for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 last month. Now, the company has started rolling out (via XDA Developers) the Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 series phones.
As per the website XperiCheck, the stable Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, and Xperia XZ3 is currently available in various regions across Europe, Asia, as well as the U.S. The update arrives as version 52.1.A.0.532 for all four phones and weighs in at 730MB in terms of size.
If you own a Sony Xperia XZ3 or Xperia XZ2 series phone, you can look for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > Advanced > Software update. In case the update is available for your device, you can tap on Continue to install it. If not, you will just need to be patient and wait a few more days.
The only Xperia smartphones that are yet to be updated to Android 10 are the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, both of which will likely get the update within the next few weeks. Sony had announced in November that it would update the two mid-range phones to Android 10 in "early 2020."
Your next smartphone might not feature a Sony camera sensor
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
The Google Pixel 4a may drop the XL model
A new report claims that Google may be dropping the Pixel 4a XL and focus on pushing a singular small Pixel 4a phone this year. This would mark the first time the firm breaks from its two phone size release cycle.
Expand your Galaxy S10 storage with these microSD cards
Instead of spending more on your Galaxy S10 for more internal storage, take advantage of that microSD slot and save with external storage.