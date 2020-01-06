Staying true to its word, Sony began pushing the stable Android 10 update for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 last month. Now, the company has started rolling out (via XDA Developers ) the Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ3 and Xperia XZ2 series phones.

As per the website XperiCheck, the stable Android 10 update for the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, and Xperia XZ3 is currently available in various regions across Europe, Asia, as well as the U.S. The update arrives as version 52.1.A.0.532 for all four phones and weighs in at 730MB in terms of size.

If you own a Sony Xperia XZ3 or Xperia XZ2 series phone, you can look for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > Advanced > Software update. In case the update is available for your device, you can tap on Continue to install it. If not, you will just need to be patient and wait a few more days.

The only Xperia smartphones that are yet to be updated to Android 10 are the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, both of which will likely get the update within the next few weeks. Sony had announced in November that it would update the two mid-range phones to Android 10 in "early 2020."

